Restore peace in Ukraine.

As an ethical and responsible newspaper we have always maintained a firm stance against any form of war or military conflicts. What is happening right now in Ukraine is not only disturbing but threatening global peace.



It is not a secret any longer what is at the core of Ukraine crisis. But we believe whatever the nature of crisis may be - it is possible to resolve through sincere negotiations and diplomatic dialogues.



Expressing deep concern over the recent escalation in Ukraine, our government has also called upon all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint - resolve the crisis through diplomacy and dialogue.



According to latest update, Russian Tanks and troops have poured into Ukraine at points along its eastern, southern and northern borders. Skirmishes are turning more violent between two countries.



While the UN and most Western countries have condemned the military operations, we are more concerned about the safety, security and foremost fate of the common Ukrainian people. In any war it is always the innocent civilians who suffer the most.



However, it was also encouraging to note that our ministry of foreign affairs had been swift to respond regarding evacuating Bangladeshi citizens in Ukraine. All Bangladeshi nationals in Ukraine has been urged to move to a safer location and if necessary to Poland.



Ensuring smooth coordination of the repatriation process, Bangladesh Embassy in Warsaw has already been strengthened with additional manpower and resources.



Nevertheless, more than inflicting damages on regional peace, security, economy and political stability - the world has already begun to feel the Ukraine pinch.



Global financial markets have been disrupted. Oil prices approached $100 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest in more than seven years. The oil price would also increase air ticket prices.



Ongoing conflict is likely to hit production of grains and even double global wheat prices, since Ukraine exports grains in big scale to Asia, Africa and Middle East. In fact, one-third of the global wheat supply comes from Russia and Ukraine.



What is more - the invading country's stock market crashed and the Russian Rouble hit a record low against the US dollar.



In the home front, a number of our bankers have apprehended the crisis will likely affect the banking sector as major international trading partners have already banned some banks from conducting transactions with Russia.



Even more, our trade balance with both countries is tilted towards the country due to the heavy dependence of RMG items. Unquestionably, the sector would be hit any time soon.



All together, the entire world will be badly affected in the process.



Our final message, there is no solution in war. War is an excuse, not a solution. In whatever manner the Ukraine crisis is being capitalised, we urge Russian and global leaders to stop it right now.



Enough damage has been done to humanity by waging unnecessary wars.



Restore peace in Ukraine.