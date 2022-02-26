Video
Home Countryside

2 girls ‘commit suicide’ in Barishal

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Feb 25: Two young girls have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Babuganj and Wazirpur upazilas of the district in two days.
A madrasa girl, who poured kerosene on her body in Babuganj Upazila, died at on Thursday morning.
Deceased Sumi Akhter, 16, was the daughter of Shawkat Ali Bepari, a resident of Jahapur Village under Birshrestha Jahangir Union in the upazila. She was a seventh grader at Jahapur Dakhil Madrasa.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Raqib Fakir, 30, son of late Mobarek Fakir of Thakurmallick Village in the union, had been eve teasing her for long.
On January 21, Raqib along with his friends threatened her as she disclosed the matter to his family members.
Following this, Sumi attempted to commit suicide by pouring kerosene on her body in the afternoon on the same day.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to the Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the on-duty doctor referred the girl to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.
Later, Sumi Akhter succumbed to her injuries at home at around 8am on Thursday after returning from the Burn Unit of DMCH.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Babuganj Police Station (PS) Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.
On the other hand, a female college student reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Wazirpur Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
Deceased Sumaiya Akhter was the daughter of Chan Mia, a resident of Ward No. 5 Rajapur Village under Satla Union in the upazila. She was an eleventh grader at Habibpur Degree College in the area.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Sumaiya hanged herself with a scarf from a tree nearby the house at early hours.
Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.
Wazirpur Model PS OC (Investigation) Md Momin Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.



