Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 8:23 PM
Home Countryside

Cold-hit people get winter clothes

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226
Our Correspondents

Maulana Abdur Rashid Foundation distributed winter clothes among 2,000 destitute people on Kashipur Fazil Degree Madrasa in Begumganj of Noakhali on Tuesday. photo: observer

Maulana Abdur Rashid Foundation distributed winter clothes among 2,000 destitute people on Kashipur Fazil Degree Madrasa in Begumganj of Noakhali on Tuesday. photo: observer

Winter clothes were distributed among about 5,400 cold-hit destitute people in three districts- Noakhali, Laxmipur and Sirajganj, recently.
NOAKHALI: Winter clothes were distributed among about 2,000 helpless people in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The distribution programme was organized by Maulana Abdur Rashid Foundation on Kashipur Fazil Degree Madrasa in the upazila at noon.
Chairman of the foundation Lion Borhanuddin was in the chair while former chairman of Bargaon Union Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan attended the programme as chief guest.
Managing Director (MD) of RBC Land Group Abul Kalam Azad and Amir Group MD Zahirul Islam Swapon, among others, were also present during the distribution.
LAXMIPUR: A total of 30,000 blankets were distributed among the destitute people in Ramganj Upazila of the district in the last four days till Tuesday afternoon.
The blankets were distributed with initiative of Dr Anwar Khan, MP, from Laxmipur-1 constituency.
In this connection, a programme was organized on the Bhatra Union Parishad (UP) Complex premises in the upazila on Tuesday afternoon.
Lawmaker Dr Anwar Khan was present as chief guest while Bhatra UP Chairman Shamsul Alam Bulbul presided over the programme.
Upazila Unit Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) AKM Ruhul Amin, Ramganj Municipality AL GS Belal Ahmed and Laxmipur Zilla Parishad Member Saikat Mahmud Shamsu, among others, were also present at that time.  
SIRAJGANJ: District Police and Sirajganj Branch of Bangladesh Police Nari Kalyan Samity (PUNAK) distributed blankets among 400 cold-hit poor people on Monday on the occasion of Shaheed Dibash and International Mother Language Day.
The distribution programme was organized on Police Lines Field in the district town in the afternoon.
Superintend of police (SP) Hasibul Alam attended the programme as chief guest.
Sirajganj Commandant ITC Mohammad Shariful Haque, District PUNAK President Sultana Shantu, Additional SP (Administration) Nur Alam Siddiquee and ASP (DSB) Mst Farhana Yasmin, among others, were also present during the distribution.


