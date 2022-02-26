Video
Saturday, 26 February, 2022
Home Countryside

Two held with firearm at Ramgarh

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI, Feb 25: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two men along with firearm in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The detained persons are Abdur Rahim Milon, 27, and Aminul Haque Sohel, 28.
RAB-7 sources said several members of the elite force took position in disguise at a furniture shop in Cinema Hall Bazar in the upazila and detained the duo when they were selling arms at noon.
A foreign fire-arm, two magazines and two rounds of bullets were seized from their possessions.
However, the arrested were handed over to Ramgarh Police Station (PS) at night after interrogation, said RAB-7 Nayek Subedar Nurul Islam.
Confirming the matter, Ramgarh PS Inspector Razib Kar said a case was filed against the arrested in this connection.


