Covid-19: Two more people die, 162 more infected in Rajshahi Division

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 25: Two more people died of and 162 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.
Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.
He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining one had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Both of the deceased were from Rajshahi District.
Some 26 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 83 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,18,791 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Friday morning.
He said the daily infection figure is showing a little bit escalating trends compared to the previous day's 79.
Of the 83 new cases, 25 were detected in Pabna, followed by 16 in Rajshahi, 14 in Sirajganj, nine in Natore, eight in Chapainawabganj, five in Bogura, and three in Naogaon and Joypurhat districts each.
A total of 1,744 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of the total deceased, 704 were from Bogura, 340 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 179 from Natore districts as one new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.
Among the total infected, 1,13,081 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 415 new recoveries reported here during this time, the health director added.
Earlier, a total of 79 more people have tested positive for the virus here in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, taking the caseload to 1,18,708 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Thursday morning.
He said of the 79 new infected cases, 33 were detected in Natore, followed by 24 in Sirajganj, eight in Pabna, five in Rajshahi, four in Bogura, three in Naogaon and two in Joypurhat districts.
The death toll remained steady at 1,743, including 704 in Bogura, 340 in Rajshahi with 219 in the city and 179 in Natore districts as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.
Among the total infected, 1,12,666 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 465 new recoveries reported here during this time, the health director added.


