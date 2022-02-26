Md Abu Hatem

DINAJPUR: Md Abu Hatem, chairman of Khansama Upazila Parishad in the district, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Thursday evebing. He was 65.

He had been suffering from various diseases including diabetes.

He left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Sarder Shah Alam

BARISHAL: Freedom Fighter ((FF) Sarder Shah Alam, retired head teacher of Goila Government Model School in Agailjhara Upazila of the district, died at her daughter's home in Dhaka on Wednesday night. He was 70.He had been suffering from cancer for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Uttar Nathoi Village under Chandshi Union in Gournadi Upazila after Asr prayer on Thursday.

Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area. FF Shah Alam left behind his two sons, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.











