Four found dead in four dists

Four people including a woman and a schoolboy have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Jamalpur, Naogaon, Manikganj and Madaripur, in two days.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from the Jhenai River in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday morning after three days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman Abdullah, 25, son of Amzad Ali, a resident of Char Nandina Village under Satpoya Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Abdullah went out of the house for nearby Char Rouha Bazar on Tuesday night, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body with its tied up legs floating in the Jhenai River adjacent to Char Rouha Bazar on Friday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father Amzad Ali said Abdullah was a Saudi Arabia expatriate. He returned to his village home recently.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarishabari Police Station (PS) Mir Raqibul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of an ethnic man from a paddy field in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bishwanath Murmu, 40, son of late Tuila Murmu, a resident of Bhatgram Village under Agradwigun Union in the upazila.

The deceased's younger brother Saren Murmu said Bishwanath went out of the house on Thursday evening, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body lying at a paddy field near Bhatgram Tukahar Dighi in the area on Friday morning and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police primarily suspect that he might have died of excessive drinking. His body smells of liquor.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Mozammel Haque Kazi confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman from her residence in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Amena Begum, 70, wife of late Wahed Ali, a resident of Bandutia area under Manikganj Municipality.

Police and local sources said neighbours saw the smoke comes out of the room of Amena Begum at around 12am and called through 999.

Receiving information, police rushed in, and found the body of Amena lying on the floor of her room in the house.

After recovering the body, police sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested the deceased's son for questioning.

The arrested man is Firoz Mia, 30.

Quoting locals, Manikganj Sadar PS OC Abdur Rouf said Firoz Mia went to a foreign country six years back. He returned to his village home about one-a-half-month before. He is a drug addict. Due to this, the family members sent him to rehab centre then. He was recently released from there, and lived with his mother at the same room.

However, the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report, the OC added.

MADARIPUR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a schoolboy from his residence in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jahirul Islam Sardar, 16, son of Qatar expatriate Barek Sardar, a resident of Mohoroddir Char Village in the upazila. He was a student of class 10 in Samitir Hat A K Secondary School in the area.

According to police, Jahirul went to sleep at his room on Wednesday night as usual. His mother did not get any response from his room despite repeated call on Thursday morning.

Later, she broke the door of his room and found the throat-slit body of her son lying on bed.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mentioning the incident as a pre-planned murder, mother of the deceased Kohinur Begum demanded exemplary punishment to the murderers.

Kalkini PS OC Istiak Asfak Rasel confirmed the incident.

Chailau Marma, additional superintendent of Madaripur Police, said legal steps will be taken after receiving complaint in this connection.















