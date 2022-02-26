Villagers suffer for incomplete link-roads at Bagatipara



The photo shows people's suffering for the incomplete link-roads of a bridge at Bagatipara. photo: observer

People of three villages at Jamnagar Union under the upazila are experiencing immense sufferings because of the unfinished bridge.

The bridge is unusually high from link-roads. And due to their lower levels, getting on the bridge is difficult.

Four years back, the 26-feet bridge was constructed in Kalikapur Village field under the union.

According to sources at the Project Implementation Office (PIO), the bridge was built linking Kalikapur-Chapapukur Road. The bridge was constructed at Tk 21 lakh in 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Locals said, though the bridge was completed four years back, its link-roads were not finished with required earth filling. Later on, inadequate earth was dumped on both sides of the bridge.

Locals are also suffering in bringing their agriculture products. Kalikapur, Chapapukur and Koichrpara villages are mostly agriculture areas. People of these villages are used to bring their crops by van, power tiller, and buffalo cart. But they cannot use the Kalikapur-Chapapukur Road. Farmers have to head on their products over the bridge. Even an empty van requires back-push for getting on it.

They demanded heightening the link-roads with adequate earth in order to reduce public suffering.

A recent visit found that bridge basements are without adequate earth. Pushing van from back to get on the bridge was seen. The case was the same in bringing irrigation shallow machine and motor bike.

Farmer Anisur Rahman of Chapapukur Village said, at the time of constructing the bridge, locals asked for raising the bridge a little, but it was not done; now it is not possible to get on the bridge; and in lifting crops farmers are suffering.

Newly elected Chairman of Jamnagar Union Golam Rabbani said, after being informed he went to inspect the bridge. He instructed ward member for solving the matter.

PIO Nurunnavi Sarkar said, he has just joined, and he does not know about the bridge. But he assured that steps will be taken to address public suffering after inquiry.















