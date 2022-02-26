Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 8:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Lack of pressure allows stumbling Real to stay in charge in La Liga

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222

MADRID, FEB 25: Real Madrid have been allowed to keep a commanding lead at the top of La Liga, despite a dip in form that has set nerves jangling about another second half of the season slide under Carlo Ancelotti.
Ancelotti's first spell in charge of Madrid was brought to an end in 2015 after a campaign in which Madrid won 22 consecutive matches before Christmas only to fall away from January, five defeats seeing them pipped to the title by Barcelona.
But Madrid appear unlikely to face such stiff opposition this term, with Barca and Atletico Madrid both scrapping to finish in the top four and their chief challengers, Sevilla, now stalling themselves.
Madrid, who play away at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, strung together 13 wins in a 15-match unbeaten run through October to December but have been treading water since the turn of the year, with only three wins in their last six league games.
A shock defeat away at Getafe was followed by draws against Elche and Villarreal while a narrow victory over Granada, decided by a long-range shot from Marco Asensio, intensified concerns about a congealing attack.
Karim Benzema's absence was a huge below, the Frenchman missing three games with a hamstring injury before being rushed back to play in the first leg loss to Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League last week.
And after a scintillating few months, Vinicius Junior has plateaued too. The Brazilian has 16 goals for the season but has managed only one in the last six weeks, which came in the 3-0 win over Alaves on Saturday.
That result flattered Madrid, who were whistled at half-time by their own fans at the Santiago Bernabeu and might have been made to feel even more uncomfortable had the tension not been broken by another wonder-strike from Asensio.
Vinicius and Benzema added some shine with goals in the 80th and 90th minutes.
"What the fans thought, we agreed," Ancelotti said after that game. "Nobody in the dressing room was happy with that first half."
Many suspect fatigue is a factor in Madrid's downturn, accusing Ancelotti of failing to rotate his squad and relying too heavily on the same starting line-up, which includes veterans like Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.
After an exhausting outing in Paris last week, when Madrid spent most of the night without the ball, Ancelotti made only one change against Alaves, as Fede Valverde came in for Kroos in midfield. Casemiro, who looked like he needed a rest, was particularly out of sorts.
Yet 14 points earned out of a possible 24 in La Liga has still been enough to furnish a six-point lead, which was extended last weekend after Sevilla were held by Espanyol.
That draw at Cornella was Sevilla's fourth in their last five matches, all of them coming against teams lying outside the league's top eight.
Sevilla are well-organised and defensively solid but coach Julen Lopetegui has been criticised for exercising too much caution against lesser opponents.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lack of pressure allows stumbling Real to stay in charge in La Liga
Liverpool announce loss for Covid-hit 2020/21 financial year
Medvedev marks rise to No. 1 with Acapulco win
Arsenal stage thrilling revival to boost top four bid
Barcelona sweep Napoli aside to make Europa League last 16
Australia 'comfortable' with security on eve of Pakistan tour
Erwee says South Africa 'on top' against New Zealand
India's Rohit becomes leading run-getter in T20Is


Latest News
Workers demand justice, compensation over Ashulia factory fire
Youth's body found floating after missing for three days
DDT pesticide being removed from Ctg after 36 years
Man killed in Bhola road accident
Fake doctor gets six months’ jail in Bogura
Russia wants to install its puppets in Ukraine: Zelensky
Eight injured as vaccine center railing collapses in Bhola
Kazi Habibul Awal made CEC
Radical changes are being made in education system: Dipu Moni
UNSC resolution: India abstains from voting against Russia
Most Read News
Dhaka University declares posts of 13 teachers vacant
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series against Afghanistan
EU freezes Putin, Lavrov assets
Ukraine claims 3,500 Russian soldiers killed so far
Cleaner held with Tk 3 cr gold at Dhaka airport
'Who're masterminds behind Pilkhana carnage,' relatives of martyred ask
No decision yet on extension of Book Fair duration
Only way forward for Ukraine is neutrality: Russian spy chief
Russia ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine
Father, his 4 sons hacked to death in Bandarban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft