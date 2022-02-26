Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 8:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India's Rohit becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220

LUCKNOW, FEB 25: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the world's leading run-scorer in Twenty20 internationals, during his 44-run knock against Sri Lanka.
Rohit surpassed former India captain Virat Kohli (3,296) and New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3,299) after Sri Lanka invited the hosts to bat first at the start of the three-match series in Lucknow.
The 34-year-old Rohit, who recently became all-format skipper, put on an opening stand of 111 runs with Ishan Kishan before being bowled by Lahiru Kumara. He has amassed 3,307 runs, including four centuries, in 123 T20 internationals since his debut in 2007.
Kohli, who has been rested for the series, is third on the list but amassed his runs in just 97 matches. Second-placed Guptill has played 112 matches.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lack of pressure allows stumbling Real to stay in charge in La Liga
Liverpool announce loss for Covid-hit 2020/21 financial year
Medvedev marks rise to No. 1 with Acapulco win
Arsenal stage thrilling revival to boost top four bid
Barcelona sweep Napoli aside to make Europa League last 16
Australia 'comfortable' with security on eve of Pakistan tour
Erwee says South Africa 'on top' against New Zealand
India's Rohit becomes leading run-getter in T20Is


Latest News
Workers demand justice, compensation over Ashulia factory fire
Youth's body found floating after missing for three days
DDT pesticide being removed from Ctg after 36 years
Man killed in Bhola road accident
Fake doctor gets six months’ jail in Bogura
Russia wants to install its puppets in Ukraine: Zelensky
Eight injured as vaccine center railing collapses in Bhola
Kazi Habibul Awal made CEC
Radical changes are being made in education system: Dipu Moni
UNSC resolution: India abstains from voting against Russia
Most Read News
Dhaka University declares posts of 13 teachers vacant
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series against Afghanistan
EU freezes Putin, Lavrov assets
Ukraine claims 3,500 Russian soldiers killed so far
Cleaner held with Tk 3 cr gold at Dhaka airport
'Who're masterminds behind Pilkhana carnage,' relatives of martyred ask
No decision yet on extension of Book Fair duration
Only way forward for Ukraine is neutrality: Russian spy chief
Russia ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine
Father, his 4 sons hacked to death in Bandarban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft