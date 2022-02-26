Video
Muktijoddha taste first win in BPL

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279

It was a magnificent display by Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra as they came from behind tasted their first victory in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football beating new comers Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 2-1 goals held today (Friday) Sheikh Fazlul
Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
With the day's win, Muktijoddha Sangsad opened their account with three points from five matches while Swadhinata Krira Sangha remained at their previous credit of four points playing the same number of matches.
After the barren first half, Bosnia and Herzegovina's forward Nedo Turkovic finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Swadhinata in the 54th minute.
Muktijoddha however staged a fight back in the match by virtue of suicidal goal as Swadhinata's defender Murad Hasan scored an own goal to level the margin in the 80th minute.
Japanese striker Tetsuaki Misawa, the captain of the team, sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Muktis in the 83rd minute of the match.
Swadhinata Krira Sangha however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back but they failed to convert any in the remaining proceeding.   
The freedom fighters Muktijoddha dominated the proceeding, especially in the second half, and notched their deserving victory on the day while Swadhinata Krira Sangha also fought neck to neck with Muktis, but they failed to keep the tempo in the second half. As a result they had to leave the field with empty hand despite taking the lead.
Swadhinata Krira Sangha will play their next match against Saif Sporting Club on Tuesday (March 1) at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi while Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad KC will meet Bangladesh Police Football Club on the following day (March 2) at the same venue.
Earlier, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krirea Chakra suffered a 0-1 goal defeat to Abahani Limited, Dhaka in their league opening match, went down a 0-3 goal defeat to Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in t heir second match, lost to Bashundhara Kings by 0-1 goal in their third match and went down a 1-2 goal defeat to Uttar Baridhara Club in their fourth match of the
league.
While Swadhinata Krira Sangha beat holders Bashundhara Kings by 2-1 goals in their league opening match, went down 0-1 defeat to Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in their second match, played out to a goalless draw with Uttar Baridhara Club in their third match and suffered 1-2 defeat to Chittagong Abahani Limited in their fourth match of the league.     -BSS


