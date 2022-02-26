Video
Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

Sharia Atique Sumi

Sharia Atique Sumi

Payesh
Ingredients:
Milk 1 litre
Suger 1/2  cup
Bay leaf  2 piece
Grained Rice cup (Soaked and Drained)
Ghee 2 tbsp
Cashew nuts  2 tbsp
Cinnamon 3 inch
Cardamon Powder  1tsp
Almonds 2 tbsp
Pastas  2 tbsp


Method:
1) Pour the milk in a deep nonstick pan, add bay leaf, Cinnamon,
Cardamon Powder ,Grained Rice and mix well. Cook for 10-15 minutes.
2) Heat ghee in a pan and add  cashew nuts, almonds, pastas and sauté till the nuts are golden brown.
3) Discard the bay leaf,cinnamon and add the fried nuts and mix well and cook for 5-6 minutes.
4) Add suger and mix well cook for a minute.
5) Transfer into serving bowls and serve.


Jello Pudding
Ingredients:
Suger- 4tbsp
Vanila essence- 1tsp
Agar powder- 4tbsp
Cheery- 3 pieces
Boling hot water- 1 cup

Method:
1) Heat water in a pan in the oven and stir repeatedly with suger,vanila and ager ager powder so that it does not stick and take it down when it is a little thick.
2) Cut the cheeries in to thin slices in a mold. Pour the mixture and refrigerate for 1 hour.



