

Sharia Atique Sumi

Ingredients:

Milk 1 litre

Suger 1/2 cup

Bay leaf 2 piece

Grained Rice cup (Soaked and Drained)

Ghee 2 tbsp

Cashew nuts 2 tbsp

Cinnamon 3 inch

Cardamon Powder 1tsp

Almonds 2 tbsp

Pastas 2 tbsp





Recipe

1) Pour the milk in a deep nonstick pan, add bay leaf, Cinnamon,

Cardamon Powder ,Grained Rice and mix well. Cook for 10-15 minutes.

2) Heat ghee in a pan and add cashew nuts, almonds, pastas and sauté till the nuts are golden brown.

3) Discard the bay leaf,cinnamon and add the fried nuts and mix well and cook for 5-6 minutes.

4) Add suger and mix well cook for a minute.

5) Transfer into serving bowls and serve.





Jello Pudding

Recipe

Suger- 4tbsp

Vanila essence- 1tsp

Agar powder- 4tbsp

Cheery- 3 pieces

Boling hot water- 1 cup



Method:

1) Heat water in a pan in the oven and stir repeatedly with suger,vanila and ager ager powder so that it does not stick and take it down when it is a little thick.

