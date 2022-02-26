|
Recipe
Payesh
Ingredients:
Milk 1 litre
Suger 1/2 cup
Bay leaf 2 piece
Grained Rice cup (Soaked and Drained)
Ghee 2 tbsp
Cashew nuts 2 tbsp
Cinnamon 3 inch
Cardamon Powder 1tsp
Almonds 2 tbsp
Pastas 2 tbsp
Method:
1) Pour the milk in a deep nonstick pan, add bay leaf, Cinnamon,
Cardamon Powder ,Grained Rice and mix well. Cook for 10-15 minutes.
2) Heat ghee in a pan and add cashew nuts, almonds, pastas and sauté till the nuts are golden brown.
3) Discard the bay leaf,cinnamon and add the fried nuts and mix well and cook for 5-6 minutes.
4) Add suger and mix well cook for a minute.
5) Transfer into serving bowls and serve.
Jello Pudding
Ingredients:
Suger- 4tbsp
Vanila essence- 1tsp
Agar powder- 4tbsp
Cheery- 3 pieces
Boling hot water- 1 cup
Method:
1) Heat water in a pan in the oven and stir repeatedly with suger,vanila and ager ager powder so that it does not stick and take it down when it is a little thick.
2) Cut the cheeries in to thin slices in a mold. Pour the mixture and refrigerate for 1 hour.