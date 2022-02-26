|
Dhaka Regency celebrates colour of spring
Dhaka Regency is celebrating the season of spring with various colouring offers at all outlets.
Dhaka regency offers to enjoy a relaxing family stay with buffet dinner, buffet breakfast and set lunch that fits the pace and happy stay package for couple.
Spring is the ideal time for a break: the days get longer, the sun gets hot! The period invites you to a walk on the poolside with a fresh juice or hot coffee at rooftop swimming pool.
Dine 2 at price of 1 at Grandiose Restaurant on weekend. Also, BBQ Fiesta is going on for the BBQ lovers at the city's most beautiful secret garden rooftop Restaurant - Grill on the Skyline.