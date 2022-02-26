

HATIL organises beach cleaning programme

HATIL's employees clean part of Cox's Bazar beach, which is the longest beach in the world. The programme starts on February 19 at 11 am from KolatoliSugandha beach. HATIL's finishing departments 400 workers are already staying in Cox's Bazar on the occasion of 20th anniversary. The company organized two (19 and 20 February) day-long inspirational and entertaining programmes for them.The main objective of the event is to create awareness among the members of the HATIL family as well as the visitors on the beach through the clean-up programme. In the programme, SamarsingheDayasiri, Technician; LidamulagePradeep Silva, Quality Controller; Abu NaserSiddique, Manager were present along with the other employees from HATIL. At the same time, the authorities of the organization created a new example of an owner-worker relationship.The participants clean up the garbage including plastic bottles, packets of chips on the beach. These wastes are a threat to the environment. Therefore, awareness activities are being carried out.