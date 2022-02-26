

Prep your air conditioner for the summer

During winter, the use of Air Conditioners at most homes had come down to nearly none. During this time, the cooling machine may have caught a considerable amount of dust while also becoming a breeding place for bacteria. Moreover, the lack of function is very likely to mechanically stiffen up the AC, causing technical issues as well. Hence, it is important to look after the machine, to keep it up and working.

Check vents, doors and windows

Openings within the room create a larger space for the AC to cover, sometimes making it inefficient as it is functioned to work best in closed spaces and trap cool air. Consequently, it is vital to ensure closed vents, windows, and doors every time the AC is in use.

Clean and replace filters in regular intervals

The most common issue that restricts Air Conditioners from giving out desired results is that of a clogged air filter. This is the component responsible for keeping dust and allergens out of the air for a clean environment to breathe in. As it catches the dust and pollen, it gets clogged, requiring regular cleaning. A simple clean-and-replace session shall get fresh air flowing from the AC, ensuring an efficient supply of cool and clean air.

Keep the outdoor components in check: Many a time, the outdoor components seem to be unattended despite accumulating a significant amount of dust and debris. These get caught around the air vents and restrict dissipating hot air through the compressor, making the AC work harder. This leads to an overheated compressor, limiting its efficiency.

Keeping the AC clean is essential to keep you and your family comfortable and healthy, as otherwise, these machines may become a breeding ground for bacteria while spreading pollutants in the air. However, doing the task all by yourself can be tedious and risky; hence it is best if done by experts. AC manufacturers usually provide servicing facilities and contacting your brand's service center should do the job.

For example, if you have SINGER Air Conditioner at your home, you can simply call the helpline at 09606600600 or 16482 to get an appointment for AC servicing. To complete the job, SINGER shall send experienced and skillful technicians, who will also give advice on how to maintain the appliance more efficiently. For more information, customers can visit the SINGER website to know more about the nearest service center.

Therefore, before you start using your AC in full swing, make sure it is ready for the long, warm summer!











