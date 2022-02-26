Video
Comfortable yet stylish outfits in workplace

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Report

There is no denying fact that in the workplace where we spend most of the time in the day, out outfits should be comfortable. But these days, comfortable dress is also meant to be stylish and perfect. As it is said, you have to wear such a dress which would stylish and comfortable simultaneously.  
The saying, " first impression should be the best impression" is taken too literally sometimes and it is presumed that one has to be absolutely tiptop in workplace. Therefore,  many opt for a full formal look in office. As a matter of fact,  this official full formal attire is only a stereotypical representation of our cliché like norms and beliefs.
 Again, as the time goes by, these mentalities are getting altered. Even though we need to present ourselves in a specially  exclusive manner in front of others,  it is not possible to work at ease and peacefully if the wearable are not comfortable enough. The way we traditionally  dress ourselves in an official environment is getting revolutionised in present time.
People prefer to wear comfortable casual wear in office now a days. Be it in the office environment,  or  any task outside the office space, the first and foremost preference of the youth of this advanced generation would be smart, casual outfits. Specially, after the Covid situation and prolonged lockdown periods,  there have been a lot of changes in the habits of people regarding how they dress up themselves.
While working from home, we all got used to casual and comfortable wear and right after that time, even now the same casual outfit still tops our list of  preference for office or any kind of professional environment. At the same time,  people are more cautious about the expenditure now, hence the dependence on affordable,  casual wear.
Keeping these in mind, the clothing brand Grameen Uniqlo has come up with various ranges of casual wear under their Casual Workwear Campaign. They have brought different types of outfits with the concept, " Casual is Comfortable".
The CEO of Grameen Uniqlo says, Grameen Uniqlo is working on enhancing the standards of  livelihood of people through the medium of what clothing they wear. That is the reason why Grameen Uniqlo is working with casual wear, keeping pace with the timely demands. The brand concept of ours is Comfortable and so we are putting effort into ensuring maximum comfort to our consumers through the clothes. What we believe is, ultiimate comfort is ensured only in casual wear. Again, when people tend to be comfortable,  they stay happy which in turn aids in the enhancement of their productivity and creativity.
