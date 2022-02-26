

Women and mental health

At some point, everyone has been affected by mental or psychological issues. If a person becomes ill or has an accident, or experiences economic pressures, there are psychological manifestations. There are a range of issues one has to deal which fosters isolation, said Dr. Fiona Adshead, Deputy CEO and Director of Strategy and Partnerships for NCD Alliance. The ability to cope with stressors often requires professional help, yet only about 7% of government budgets in the United States are allotted to mental health initiatives. That number is far less in developing countries. And many women in developing countries, faced with poverty, child marriage, gender-based violence and poor maternal health care, are at high risk for mental illness, though psychological support is generally not available. In developing nations, between 76% and 99% of the population do not have access to such care. Even in countries which have a substantial number of mental health professionals, they tend to be centered in large cities, leaving rural populations more vulnerable.





















Mental illness is a major global issue which requires more attention, research, state-level funding and a holistic approach to treatment, as was discussed at CSW62. It is crucial to treat mental health as a basic human right, and build initiatives for making it available at the community level and accessible to everyone, according to members of two panels sponsored by the World Federation for Mental Health and the NGO Committee on Mental Health; held at CSW62.