

Nail care essential exercise for cleanliness and hygiene

Moisturize your nails: Nails should be kept clean by using a simple mild soap, warm water and a nail brush. The use of a specialized moisturizer is useful in keeping skin and nails hydrated and healthy. Rub a small amount of petroleum jelly into your cuticle and the skin surrounding your nails every evening before you go to bed or whenever your nails feel dry. If you do not prefer petroleum jelly for nail care, you can use castor oil. It's thick and contains vitamin E, which is great for your cuticles and promotes stronger nail care. Olive oil also works to moisturize your nails.

Dry your hands: After washing, dry your hands for at least two minutes before doing the dishes because dry nails are stronger nails. Also, dry your toes thoroughly after swimming or showering. Leaving them damp increases your risk of fungal infection. Most of all, use a dry towel to clean the outer surface and inner nail borders of your toe and finger nails.

Manicuring: Manicures are an excellent way of improving the overall health of your nails, provided that acrylic substances are not used; these types of nails may look glamorous but they are not particularly good for the health of your real nails. Cutting and manicuring of nails is best done after bathing or showering as the nails are clean and more pliable. Some experts recommend pushing the cuticles back, whilst others suggest this habit may increase the risk of infection and is best avoided.

Always remember to keep your nail instruments clean to avoid the spread of infection. Nail care and hygiene is essential to prevent the development and spread of infection.

Avoid harsh chemicals: The most common cause of dry or brittle nails are probably genetics or exposure to chemicals. Nails that are brittle are often easily snapped, peel between layers, look dull and can chip. Furthermore, you should try and avoid nail polishes and products that contain chemicals like formaldehyde or acetone for stronger nails. They can also be very drying and irritating. Instead, use acetate-based nail polish removers for better and healthy nail care.

Air out your shoes: Be sure to air out your work boots and athletic shoes. Better still, keep two pairs of each and switch between them so you're never putting your feet into damp, sweaty shoes, which may lead to fungal infections. Fungi are anaerobic organisms meaning that they thrive in areas where oxygen is limited. The crevices and layers of the nails are the perfect environment for them to breed. Nails may look discolored and thickened when a fungal infection is present. Thus, airing out your shoes help maintain stronger nails.

Who doesn't want their hands and feet to look good with healthy nails like that of Wolverine. Just bring these little care tips in your schedule and see the difference.













