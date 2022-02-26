

Bodyweight exercises to build functional leg strength

We've put together the best bodyweight exercises to build functional leg strength. These easy moves will help you increase flexibility, improve posture, and reduce your chance of injury. The best part? You can do all of these exercises from the comfort of your home - no gym pass or fancy equipment required.

Squats: Begin by standing with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width distance. Have your heels in and toes pointing out slightly. On an inhale, start to bend your knees and sit back like you are going to sit in a chair. Keep the chest lifted and the core engaged. Exhale to stand back up. See if you can keep the weight in your heels and drive through your heels when you come back up to stand. Repeat for 20 reps.

Double Bounce Sumo Squat: Start in a sumo squat position with your feet wider than hip-width and toes pointed out at 45 angles. Keeping the weight in your heels, bend your knees towards 90 to squat low. Bounce up to a half squat position, then back all the way down to your full squat. Exhale to stand up all the way to your starting position and squeeze your glutes. Repeat for 12 reps, counting each time you stand as one rep.

Walking Lunges: Start by standing with your feet together and your hands on your hips. Inhale to take a big step out with your right foot, bend your knee towards 90, hovering your left knee a couple of inches above the ground. Exhale to step your left foot to meet your right and stand up. This time, take a big step out with your left foot on an inhale. Bend your left knee towards 90 and hover your right knee a couple of inches above the ground. Exhale to step your right foot to meet your left.

Continue alternating for 10 lunges, then turn around and go the other way for 10 more. Make sure to keep your abs engaged and shoulders back for the entire exercise.

Lunge Hops: Start standing with your feet together and your elbows bent at your sides to 90 angles. Shift the weight into your right foot and with your left foot, take a giant step back so that that you land in a lunge on the right leg. Exhale to press through the right foot and jump up, bringing the left knee forward. Gently land back in your lunge. Repeat for 15 reps and then switch sides.

Wall Sit: To begin, stand with your back against the wall and the feet hip-width distance. Walk your feet out about 1 feet, then keeping your back on the wall, slide down into a squat position. Readjust your feet to make sure that you end up with a 90o bend in the knees, with the knees stacked above the ankles. Bend the elbows and place the hands behind the head. Keep your belly engaged and your torso upright. Hold this position for one minute.

Speed Skaters: Start with your weight on your right leg, bend your knee like you are going into a squat, and keeping the left leg straight, tap the left toes towards the floor behind you. Exhale and leap laterally to land on the left leg, bend your left knee into a squat and, keeping the right leg straight, tap the right toes to the floor behind you. Continue hopping side-to-side for 20 reps each side.

Bridge: Begin by lying on your back with your knees bent and your feet on the floor. Place your hands down alongside your body, with your hands pressing into the mat. Walk your feet in towards your butt and keep them hip-width distance. Exhale to press through the feet and palms and lift your hips towards the ceiling. Inhale to slowly roll back down to the mat, one vertebrae at a time. Repeat for 15 reps.

Single Leg Bridge: Begin by lying on your back on a mat. Bend your knees so your feet are flat on the ground, hip-width distance apart, with your heels close in towards your glutes. Extend your left leg up towards the ceiling. Using the right leg, press into the heel to lift the hips up, creating a straight line from your knee to your shoulders. Squeeze your glutes at the top, then slowly lower the hips back down. Tap the hips to the floor and then repeat. Repeat for 15 repetitions and then switch sides.

Round the World Kickbacks: Begin by kneeling down on all fours. Pull the navel in towards your spine to engage your core. Take your right leg and straighten it back behind you, tapping your toes to the floor. Lift your right leg parallel to the ground, keeping the toes pointed down, and sweep the leg out and around to the side (making a big half-circle). Bend your knee and lower it to meet your other leg. Repeat that for 10 reps and then switch legs.

Samurai Side-to-Side Lunges: Start by standing with your feet extra wide and with your toes pointing forward. Reach your arms out in front of you. Keeping the weight in your heels, slowly bend into your right leg, sitting your hips into a lunge and keeping the left leg straight. Exhale to stand back up. Now slowly bend into the left leg. Exhale to stand back up. Continue shifting side-to-side for 20 reps.





