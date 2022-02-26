

The power of women

In this modern era where leading life has become very expensive, both husband and wife need to work side by side in order to survive and stand out. The husband shouldn't be let to bear all the burdens of the family. An educated wife must help her husband in this regard; not only that, the family members should also help her doing so. If you are an educated woman and you do the household chores, cook food, rear up your baby, take care of the elders and your beloved husband, but you don't earn a single penny, today or tomorrow you definitely will feel that you should look for a job. You shouldn't be a burden on someone else's shoulder. You also have the ability to be the reason of someone's happiness. But as you are a woman, you might have to face some difficult questions from your guardians, like:

* Who would take care of your baby?

* Won't your baby be deprived of your love?

* Will you be able to raise your baby the way you want?

* Won't you be too tired to cook for the family and take care of your loving husband?

Those questions always will crop up but a woman would have to overcome those to find her own way. Here is the power of women proves because a man won't face this questions and they won't have to think about the answers.

"When I decided to take up the job, everyone in my family was shocked because I have a baby, who was just two years old. But my willpower helps me to convince them and do the job. Initially it was tough to maintain family, baby and the job but once I was used to it, I found everything easier," Momena Rahman, who is doing a job in a private sector said this correspondent.

"Obviously the family's support is needed. Without their support it is utmost difficult. I am fortunate that I can convince all to give me the support but everyone will not be fortunate like me," she added.



















A woman is a mystery. She can do all those are impossible for a man. She can cook, look after the whole family, style her hair, make her beautiful, give birth to children and raise them up, do household chores and also earn money for the family! She is weak as well as strong both physically and mentally. That is that God has made her like the way she remains a puzzle to everyone. She doesn't possess the power like that of a man, yet she can tolerate immense pain to give birth to a child and raise the child with utmost care. Again, she cries out of silly matters but she can hide her crying when it is necessary which the secret power of her heart is. Her broken heart reasons her strength. However, it is not impossible for a woman to contribute to the family by earning pennies.