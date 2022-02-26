



Aboddho Shomoy ebong Muktobuddhir Chorcha

The essayist, Milu Shams indexed her thinking classifying within Education, Culture, Politics, and in 'Others' chapter. In education chapter she considered our Madrasa Education System and Present Education Policy are standing on old norms and beliefs. Essayist identified Madrasa Education System as unscientific which is not parallel with that of present needs of world's high-tech development. This system gave a platform to some opportunists who are ruling a group of people towards religious ideology.

The Think-tank concludes, after conquering India before two hundred years, the British yoked a fruitless clerical education system on the natives; present education system is almost the same type that governs the present juveniles for their future. There is no outcome of this education policy for today's future generation for leading the nation towards progress and development. This system only protects some persons' political high ambitions.



The Think-tank detected the present Higher Education System of country, in which, students are getting by heart for obtaining GPA-5 only absolutely decaying the innovative powers of them. The other present intellectuals of country are on the same opinion regarding this Education system.



In another context the Think-tank focused on our 'culture' where she cited an example of the Hamlet play of Shakespeare with that of a great Indian movie, 'Haider'. She indicated the freedom desired people of Kashmir are fighting today like Hamlet. Writer asked the country leaders to start with a fresh view to identify World Premiers who can be our actual friends and who intend to be rulers. Essayist wants those leaders for the present country who "can understand and realize the play on stage and the puppet-players behind it and those who have a great zeal to come out from this game." (Page-37).



Think-tank mentioned the famous artist Amanul Haque of this soil as the best photographer of this sub-continent who is well appreciated through the book "Bejoya Roy Remembers Sottojit Roy at Artwork". He (Amanul Haque) was welcomed in the UNESCO World Exhibition of Photography and was greeted among one of the 'World's Best Photographers' yet was very thinly admired to his motherland during his lifetime. But Milu Shams yet vows down her admire to his works as 'Life is short, art is long."

In Political Articles chapter the writer fabricated six corners of present trends of the leading Premiers of the world. One of their leading discoveries is 'Populism.' Last few years the leading Premiers of developed countries are advocating throughout the world that their Populism policy will merge poor countries with the rich. But the writer observes their policy as a crispy bouquet on table which actually has no vitamins. She described it as, "If we listen to their lectures, it seems as a policy by which poverty of all poor nations of the world will be driven away like that of the socialist theory. But Socialists have their own maxims. On the other hand, the advocates of Populism have no maxims and principles of their own." (Page-70). This is why the Populist Advocates are working only for their self interest taking a huge group of rich people.



This anthology is the best source for any civilization to develop them especially of the third world. It leads a nation to a right pathway and to bring prosperity. This is a timely decoration and donation to the Bengali readers.

Aboddho Shomoy Abong Muktobuddhir Chorcha by Milu Shams is published by Creative Dhaka Publications Priced at Tk 300.











