Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 8:18 PM
Home Literature

My Imaginary Kingdom

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
J F Esha

I am a dweller of my imaginary kingdom.
The kingdom is not solely a peaceful one;
It has happiness surrounded by chaoses,
And has ugliness hidden inside beauty.
Yet I cherish for this, piety.

I am a dweller of my imaginary kingdom.
The kingdom is not my own,
I am just one of the thousand inhabitants out there
I am just a traveller of the untrodden roads of the kingdom.

I am a dweller of my imaginary kingdom.
There I dwell in peace, in heavenly bliss,
In gaiety, but not in superiority.

I am a dweller of my imaginary kingdom.
The kingdom is not my own,
Nor I am the princess there
Rather I am a slave, mere!
I am a dweller of my imaginary kingdom.



