I am a dweller of my imaginary kingdom.

The kingdom is not solely a peaceful one;

It has happiness surrounded by chaoses,

And has ugliness hidden inside beauty.

Yet I cherish for this, piety.



I am a dweller of my imaginary kingdom.

The kingdom is not my own,

I am just one of the thousand inhabitants out there

I am just a traveller of the untrodden roads of the kingdom.



I am a dweller of my imaginary kingdom.

There I dwell in peace, in heavenly bliss,

In gaiety, but not in superiority.



I am a dweller of my imaginary kingdom.

The kingdom is not my own,

Nor I am the princess there

Rather I am a slave, mere!

I am a dweller of my imaginary kingdom.