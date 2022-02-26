|
My Imaginary Kingdom
|
I am a dweller of my imaginary kingdom.
The kingdom is not solely a peaceful one;
It has happiness surrounded by chaoses,
And has ugliness hidden inside beauty.
Yet I cherish for this, piety.
I am a dweller of my imaginary kingdom.
The kingdom is not my own,
I am just one of the thousand inhabitants out there
I am just a traveller of the untrodden roads of the kingdom.
I am a dweller of my imaginary kingdom.
There I dwell in peace, in heavenly bliss,
In gaiety, but not in superiority.
I am a dweller of my imaginary kingdom.
The kingdom is not my own,
Nor I am the princess there
Rather I am a slave, mere!
I am a dweller of my imaginary kingdom.