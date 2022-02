Haiku - 1

Wanna get rich fast...

Wanna sell some used tissues...

Used in wiping tears!



Haiku - 2

Not so far from here,

You will find an ugly tomb...

Where love is buried!



Haiku - 3

There's a scarecrow...

Standing alone in your mind...

To frighten love away!



Haiku - 4

Paint on her face-

She is a manufacturer of love

We are consumers!



The poet is Assistant Professor, Department of English

Pundra University of Science & Technology, Bogra