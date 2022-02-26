

Near the River Mari



The betel leaf vines taking the support of the slender areca tree trunks climbed up to touch the top of the tree and then perhaps the sky though the height too vast to climb. It seemed the vines crept up winding the erect arecas to express love for the heaven with their heart-shaped leaves.



Suddenly, a young man climbing a tree came into our view. Gripping the tree trunk at about middle height by one of his strong arms, the climber was harvesting betel leaves. His leaning into the tree trunk without any safety measures awed and amazed us. We shouldn't have asked him but we couldn't help ourselves.



"Hey, Brother, are you plucking betel leaf?"Robi asked him aloud.



Not descending in steps, the young man slid down quickly and strode to us gasping in surprise and from hard labor. Finally, he greeted us by smiling and giving a few heart-shaped betel leaves. As there were no guides, we asked him the way to the river Piyain and the hanging bridge. We buddies were longing to see the bridge that has united our country and India for long. We often yearned in our juvenile gatherings for visiting the location from where we could enjoy the picturesque scenery and explore cross-cultural aspects.



Instead of giving us directions to the Piyain, he escorted us to the river bank cordially. On the way to the river, we crossed through many clustered houses. The climber called them punji. Children and old people were looking at us in awe. No adult women were noticed on the yard of the houses. Our ocular motor was shifting the direction of our gaze swiftly to the left and then to the right. But we didn't catch even a glimpse of any young woman face.



I read somewhere that these women are the luckiest girls and stronger sex who hear the joyous shouts after their arrival in this world. And the grown-up remains at the center of its society with all the power. I sighed with grief speculating that still there're places where girls are unwanted, still there're traditions that provoke many couples to undergo an abortion for female fetus, and say bravo if the pregnancy ultrasound test determines that the unborn baby is male.



However, we had reached the bank of Piyain. As we looked into the distance, we saw girls with colorful dresses crossing the river by small boats. Under scorching sun, looking far away with hand over head made no aspect evident. Amidst our deep disappointment, we came across a young man of our age and region. His name was Asad.



"My father was a rock-collector. When I was too little to remember, I came to this place with my father."Asad said.



From our long conversation we learnt that his family had migrated to this place from the village where our friend Nihal was born. Asad had settled here in this lovely piece of heaven marrying an indigenous woman.



"You can relax for hours dipping your legs in the clear water underneath simply sitting on a stone." Asad said."I cannot think to leave this unworldly place ever.'' Asad added.



Since he had become very intimate with us over the course of time, Nihal asked, ''Hey, Asad, where are these girls going by boat?"



"They're going to Dauki bazaar of Meghalaya state.'' Asad replied.



"Now we understand why we haven't seen any girls in punji'' I said to myself.



"Asad, we want to have some photographs with these girls.



"Could you manage it for us?'' Nihal asked.



"You're here from my village. You've made a request, big buddies! How could I decline it? Don't worry! Consider the work is done." Asad said very cordially. His assurances caused a lot of excitement and instigated us shouting "hurrah". But Asad immediately watered down our enjoyment by saying, "But the problem is that today is Tuesday. Most girls go to Dauki for marketing. My wife Rosanna has also gone there.''



"It's better to stay tonight in my house. I'll be glad if you accept my invitation. Rosanna will be happy too. Over eons, I haven't seen my village people.'' Asad added.



"But we'll have to go back to town today as we've got an invitation in Robi's girlfriend's house.'' I spoke.



"No problem! We'll go there tomorrow.'' Robi interrupted.



"Okay, I've some chores to finish before noon. Hopefully, Rosanna will come back by this time. Okay Buddies, you're staying in my house tonight. Tomorrow, we'll go for boating in the river Mari. Then, if you wish, we'll go for strolling in tea gardens."



"I see there is a tea garden too." Nihal wondered.



"Near the river Mari!" Asad replied.



"Okay guys, you're staying tonight. It's final!" He added.



"We've not decided yet, Asad'' I interrupted.



"We don't want to miss the opportunity!" Robi said angrily.



June was silent so far. Now, June accosted with Asad.

"Hello, Asad, do you've any special drink to offer?''



"They love rice beer. If you don't like it, I'll manage other drinks if you give me money." Asad answered.



"Why we'll give you money? You're saying that we're your guests!'' June said wondering. "You'll have to spend money for consuming good things, I wish you've understood, brothers!" Asad said confidently.



"I've other better things too, very juicy. You'll just give me money and get things. Squeeze them for more juices." Asad added.

"I don't seem to understand! What you're saying seems hazier than their vernacular.'' I said gently criticizing him.

"I was just kidding with you friend! Actually, I was talking about our fruits-Orange, pineapple, jackfruits and lemons. They're so juicy that whenever you'll peel them juice will be dropping down at once." Asad said smiling.

"A jest driven hard, loses its point", saying it to myself, I replied smiling, "Oh, I see! We'll have to pay for oranges also. We're just paying guests! Actually, we don't need those fruits! I would just like to ask you, could you help us take some photographs with some indigenous people?"



"We want to stay here tonight!'' everybody told me shouting.



"But I don't! I'm afraid of ominous feelings of bad things to come here!" I whispered to my friends.



"Okay, Brother, we'll be very happy if you accompany us going across the Punji.'' I asked.



"Definitely, but I said you earlier that no young women are there in the village today. And without young women, nothing can be colorful.'' Asad replied.



I became more doubtful about his character. I read somewhere that there are some unscrupulous migrant men who marry these natural women by trickery only to take advantages of all the privileges these women have in their matrilineal society. Additionally, these cheaters keep relation with fallen women who don't want to bother with a husband.



I was seized with misgivings if Asad were the type of guy! If Asad were a caged bird that hunts a bird of the same feather!



Eventually, when we were walking through the punji, Asad accompanied us and talked with many families in their language. We noticed old women coming in the balcony of their cottages built on the stilts hailed him smiling mysteriously. And every time Asad was telling us "I've said several times with whom you guys want to take photographs not at cottages now. Okay, let me check the last one cottage."



"They're twin sisters. Most attractive ladies in the punji! As they can dance well, they're little bit arrogant. There is a believing here-better the dance, better the crop. Though I don't believe this superstition, but astonishing! They obtain the best harvest of each crop in punji." He was continuing his story and we were walking after him one friend after another."We'd play together in our infancy. They're still unmarried as they didn't find their bridegrooms according to their choice."Asad added.



Perhaps he and we are now praying to get rid of this importunity for staying here tonight or taking photographs with brave young ladies. Finally, he put an end in our persistence by saying, "I don't have much time to spare. I've some works in the local market. Brothers, if you decide to stay in my house, please tell me now because I'll have to manage everything for your entertainment. Frankly speaking, do you've enough money to spend? Enjoyment is very costly here. Otherwise, pay me for guiding you so far and then depart."



"We should leave now as we don't have enough money to pay you.'' I said hushing everybody. "Okay! yet I'll await your final decision until afternoon. I'll stay in the market. Listen! Everything is juicy here." He said giving a wicked laugh. As Asad had left us, everybody was abusing me in filthy language. "This type of opportunity comes rarely in life to have fun in the green. Asad is from our village. Our village boys cannot be as mischievous as you're thinking of Shian." Nihal said.



"I wished to drink rice-beer! I've heard it produces better inebriation. Who'd have seen us if we enjoyed a night here." June commented.



"God sees our every action, isn't it?''I spoke.



"Moreover, I didn't like Asad's attitude. And a bad omen is looming large in my mind, if it happens, we'll be the caption of tomorrow's newspaper.'' "Problem lies here as your prophecies so far have come true. I admit you're our guru! But guru, you're a back-number!'' June said.



"Okay, let's move toward the river Mari!'' I requested everybody.



We were walking without conversation. I believed everything would be fine shortly as we would experience the amazing beauty of Mari. We hired a colorful boat. We all were enjoying boating and beauty of green hills beside the river and the colorful stones into the water. Seeing the very clean water of Mari, Nihal said, "I'll have a swim. At least I don't want to miss this opportunity for my chicken-hearted friend. You all will listen now- don't swim here, Nihal! You'll drown in the Mari.''



Not bad! At least Nihal was scolding me but others were not speaking with me as I opposed them to stay at Asad's house. They were talking themselves about the beauty of the place and calling me by different names. At an embarrassing situation, I had to change my position and sat on the other side of the deck. I myself was enjoying the beautiful view of Mari.

Suddenly, my eyes fell on a young woman. She was like poetry in motion when she was coming down rhythmically from the bank across a slope to a solitary point of the river. I was eyeing her without any hesitation. I didn't bother myself thinking of the consequences if she noticed me. I thought it won't be a sin if I looked at her with an unblemished mind. The traditional costume she had worn gave her a cylindrical shape. Now, the secret lying underneath the diaphanous layers of chiffon was obvious. The body of wisdom where nature lies hidden was in front of me.



I was spellbound by the aura of mystery and gained a lot of wisdom. At some point, I thought of myself as a transgressor as the boat was approaching the bank. When I was going to withdraw my gaze, I noticed her furtive glances and smiles. I was obsessed with the imminent revenge she could take on me for this offence. I was afraid by remembering the story I read somewhere that a men's right movement did emerge in the locality but petered out after hundreds of women armed with knives turned up at once in their meetings. But she was looking back at me again and again before leaving the bank. Maybe she was doing it due to being attracted to me.



I was trapped in a nightmare that the young lady along with her confidantes was stabbing me by sharp knife accusing me of voyeurism. And my friends were laughing at me saying "Fie! Fie! Shian! You're a Peeping Tom! Now you're the caption of the tomorrow's newspaper."



I was climbing up the bank with my friends being worried about the outcome and then walking toward the end from where we would take the next transport to the town. Right that moment the girl came into my view. She was gazing at me with her dreamy eyes through an open window ten to twelve feet distant from my position. She was wearing a china-rose in her chignon. Her mystical smile and engaging eyes finally caught my friends' attention.



"Wow! She's so beautiful! Where had she been so long? We'd be happy if we could have a photograph with her." Nihal said.



"If I could live here forever." I replied.



"What happened to our angel seeing this witch? You're just sitting on the boat posing as a sage so long! Look, everybody! Now the sage is also awake!"



"But now we're not going back to Asad." June said.



"It's better to leave the place now! The sun is setting and twilight is falling. After a while we won't have any transport here to go back to town'' I said.



"Perhaps we have to stay back tonight!'' Nihal added. Everybody was walking forward. But I was looking back at the open window repeatedly. She was still standing there staring at me with her mesmerizing smile.



Farid Ahmad is a university teacher by profession and a writer by passion.



Disclaimers: "All the characters and incidents in this story are imaginary; resemblance to any person dead or alive is purely coincidental. And the writer has no intention to outrage, insult or hurt any individual. The content of the story is a fictional recreation."











