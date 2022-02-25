Video
Medical admissions begin on Feb 28

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

The online application process for MBBS of government and private medical colleges for the year 2021-22 academic sessions will begin on February 28.
The admission test circular was published on the website of Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) on Thursday. According to the circular, the online application process for the admission will start from 10am on the DGME website. Candidates can submit application till 11:59pm, March 10.
The application feeshas been fixed Tk1,000. Candidates can pay their fees through Teletalk till 11:50pm,March 11.



