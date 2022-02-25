Fakhrul links govt’s corruption to essentials’ price hike





BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League government is increasing the prices of daily necessities through corruption and extortion knowing that their time is up."

Mirza Fakhrul said this at a press conference at the Gulshan Chairperson office on Thursday.

At the press conference, protesting the increase in daily commodity's price and demanding ensure fair price of the commodity at the Upazila level BNP announced 11 day programme around the country.

The programme includes demonstrations in the capital on 26 February, 28 February at the district level and 2 March at the upazila level.

Rally on March 7 by Chhatra Dal, March 8 by Juba Dal, March 9 by Swachchasebak Dal, March 10 by Krishak Dal, March 14 by Mahila Dal and March 15 by Tanti Dal are in the programmes.







