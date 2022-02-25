NAP workshop held in city

For preparing a people-oriented National Adaptation Plan (NAP), a view sharing and consultation workshop was held at the Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargoan in the capital on Thursday. In the workshop, the participants analyzed & discussed on the draft National Adaptation Plan and ways to make it more effective. The workshop was attended by senior officials of different ministries and agencies, UNDP and NAP formulation team.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Mostafa Kamal said the National Adaptation Plan will be effective to address the risks and harmful effects of climate change. This NAP will be people-oriented as the NAP formulation team with it's leader has been exchanging views with different sections of people including those of the costal and hill tract region of the country. Opinions of mass people will be considered even at the last day of finalising the NAP.

The workshop was chaired by Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, National Project Director, NAP Formulation Project and Additional Secretary (Climate Change) of the Ministry.











