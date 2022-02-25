Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 February, 2022, 7:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

NAP workshop held in city

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Staff Correspondent

For preparing a people-oriented National Adaptation Plan (NAP), a view sharing and consultation workshop was held at the Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargoan in the capital on Thursday. In the workshop, the participants analyzed & discussed on the draft National Adaptation Plan and ways to make it more effective. The workshop was attended by senior officials of different ministries and agencies, UNDP and NAP formulation team.
Speaking as the Chief Guest, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Mostafa Kamal said the National Adaptation Plan will be effective to address the risks and harmful effects of climate change. This NAP will be people-oriented as the NAP formulation team with it's leader has been exchanging views with different sections of people including those of the costal and hill tract region of the country. Opinions of mass people will be considered even at the last day of finalising the NAP.
The workshop was chaired by Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, National Project Director, NAP Formulation Project and Additional Secretary (Climate Change) of the Ministry.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medical admissions begin on Feb 28
Students of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University
Fakhrul links govt’s corruption to essentials’ price hike
Land Ministry introducing digital services
NAP workshop held in city
It’s responsibility of all to protect dignity of Bangla: Selina Hossain
Covid-19 death toll crosses 29,000 mark
2 bodies recovered 1 missing after trawler capsize


Latest News
IPL to kick off on Saturday
Curfew in Ukraine capital
N'ganj gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 3
Student’s throat-slit body recovered in Madaripur
Tipu for signing FTA with Malaysia
Search Committee submits 10 names to President, gazette soon
Bangladesh sets target to vaccinate one crore people on Feb 26
Japan, IOM to provide $4.4m for raising Rohingya's living condition
Domingo eyes to grab the series in 2nd ODI
Russia destroys 74 Ukrainian military facilities
Most Read News
IPL to kick off on Saturday
EU to hold Russia 'accountable' for Ukraine attack
Bangladesh asks citizens in Ukraine to move to safer places
Interfere would lead to consequences: Putin
Finland is ready to receive refugees from Ukraine, PM says
British PM says Putin 'has chosen a path of bloodshed' in Ukraine
50 killed as Russia launches Ukraine invasion
Technology for multilingual learning
Young book lovers crowd a stall at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair
78 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft