It’s responsibility of all to protect dignity of Bangla: Selina Hossain

Bangladesh Young Column Writers Forum held a seminar on Bengali Language at the Central Auditorium of Jagannath University (JnU) on Thursday, President of the of JnU Branch Israfil Alam Rafil presided over the function and General Secretary Imran Hussain conducted the programme.

"At present the Bengali language is being neglected. In order to preserve the heritage of Bengali language, the youth should give importance to Bangla literature. The importance and significance of our mother tongue is much more. We all have a responsibility to protect this heritage of Bengali language, said Bangla Academy President Selina Hossain while addressing the seminar.

She further said 21st February does not mean bowing one's head. Its consciousness plays a major role in the root of our independence. We need to look at how we can nurture our art, literature and culture first and foremost. Bengali literature has to be translated into different languages and spread to all the nations of the world.

Speaking as chief guest on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of Jagannath University, Prof Dr Imdadul Haque said, "Young people are the future of this country. Young people have to play a strong role in protecting the dignity of Bengali language and in the practice of language purity.









