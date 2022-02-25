Covid-19 death toll crosses 29,000 mark

The death toll due to Covid-19 crossed 29,000 as the country recorded 10 more deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. Now the death tally stands at 29,005. Some 1,516 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,939,651.

Besides, 6,459 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,786,146 and overall recovery rate at 92.09 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).









