2 bodies recovered 1 missing after trawler capsize

Noakhali, Feb24: Two fishermen's bodies were recovered on Thursday after a trawler sank in the Meghnariver after being hit by a motor-launch.

The deceased were identified as Ershad, 35, and Akbar, 35. Another fisherman named Momin remained missing.

Coast Guard sources said their diving team recovered the bodies from the east side of Choukighat while conducting a search operation.

The fishing trawler carrying nine fishermen sank near Choukighat area of DoulatkhanUpazila in Bhola as Hakimuddin-bound launch Tasrif-2 hit it around 2:00am. Six fishermen were rescued while three others went missing.

Mizanur Rahman, Officer of Doulatkhan Fire Service Station, said the sunken trawler has been recovered and operation will continue to rescue the missing fisherman.











