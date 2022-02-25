Video
Friday, 25 February, 2022
Home Back Page

Sheikh Russel chair Anvir accorded reception by East Bengal Football Club

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

East Bengal Football Club of Kolkata accorded Sayem Sobhan Anvir Chairman Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Ltd and MD Bashundhara Group for his outstanding contributions to sports in both the countries. photo : Observer

The East Bengal Football Club of India has accorded reception to Chairman of Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Ltd Sayem Sobhan Anvir, also Managing Director of Bashundhara Group, for his outstanding contribution to the development of sports in both the countries.
The renowned football club also conferred life-term membership on him in a grand gala ceremony in Kolkata on Thursday. Sabrina Sobhan, Director of Bashundhara Group and wife of Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, was also present on the occasion. Marking the occasion, East Bengal Football Club presented the couple with jersey, uttar?ya (sash), gold coin, fruits, sweets, Panjabi and Sari. Addressing the programme, Sayem Sobhan Anvir hailed the East Bengal Football Club authorities for showing unprecedented recognition, love and magnanimity.
He called for fostering a rare unity among the people of Bangladesh and West Bengal based on language and sports.
Sayem Sobhan Anvir also invited the East Bengal Football Club to play a tournament with Sheikh Russel.
 "We belong to a common language, Bengali.  Let us be united through sports. I would like to have a tournament between Sheikh Russel and East Bengal. The Bashundhara Group will sponsor the tournament," he said. Nitu' Sarkar, official of East Bengal Football Club, praised Sayem Sobhan Anvir for his rich eloquence and word diction. He said East Bengal Football Club will play against Sheikh Russel, giving an intimation of the upcoming collaboration between the two leading sports clubs. East Bengal club secretary Kalyan Majumdar, vice-president Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta and All India Football Federation senior vice president Subrata Dutta, among others, were present.


