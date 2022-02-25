Three held over varsity student gang rape

Gopalganj, Feb, 24, .Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in gangrape of a female student of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University (BSMRSTU) in Gopalganj. They were arrested by police on Wednesday night immediately after the occurrence.

The arrested were Piyal, 22 of village Sonakur at the outskirt of Gopalganj town, Antar, 22 and Jibon, 23 of Sweeper Colony.

Earlier, Proctor of the university Raziur Rahman filed a case being plaintiff with Gopalganj Sadar Police Station accusing 7 to 8 persons for their involvement in the gangrape.

"I have spoken with her and lodged a complaint at the Gopalganj Sadar Police Station," said the proctor.

Students of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University (BSMRSTU) in Gopalganj have blocked the Dhaka-Khulna Highway on Thursday morning in protest against the gang-rape of their fellow student.

According to the case statement, the female student along with a friend was returning on foot from Nabinbagh Helipad area under Gopalganj Sadar upazila at about 9:30pm. At that time, the accused youths picked them up on a battery operated autorickshaw and took her to the nearby under-construction Gopalganj District Administration School and College buildings where they physically assaulted the boy and gangraped the girl.









