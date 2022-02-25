Boro procurement to start from April

The government has decided to procure a total of 18 lakh metric tons of paddy and rice from local Boro production in this season. The procurement drive will be started from April 28 and continue till August 31 this year.

This year, the per kilogram of Boro paddy would be bought at Tk 27 while boiled rice at Tk 40 and non-boiled rice would be procured at Tk 39.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) under the Food Ministry. Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder chaired the virtual meeting.

Among others, committee members Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaque, State Minister for Disaster Management Dr. Enamur Rahman, Finance Division senior secretary, Food Secretary and Secretary (Reform and Coordination) to the Cabinet Division attended the meeting.

According to a Food Ministry press release, the procurement price of Boro paddy and rice set for this year was similar to the price of previous year of 2021.

This year, the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) authority will buy 6.50 lakh tonnes of paddy directly from the farmers through apps while 11 lakh tons of boiled and 50,000 tons of non-boiled rice from local Boro production.

In this meeting, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said that the price of coarse rice hasn't hiked this year. Rather, the price of coarse rice started declining during last few days.

"Most coarse rice is being used for non-human consumption. At the same time, people have been consuming fine and medium quality rice due to change of food habits. It has created pressure in the market and due to the reasons, price of fine and medium quality rice is increasing rapidly," he said, adding the government should concentrate on producing fine and medium quality rice.

He drew attention of the Agriculture Minister about the matter and urged him to take steps.

In response to the Food Minister's request, Dr. Abdur Razzaque said that his ministry has taken all out efforts to increase food production in the country.

"We are trying to grow two high yielding new varieties of rice - BRRI-89 and BRRI-92 - in the country to increase. The varieties of fine quality rice are high yielding. It would ensure higher production of rice, if the farmers accept those popularly," he added.











