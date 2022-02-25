Video
Friday, 25 February, 2022
Home Back Page

No decision yet on extension of Book Fair duration

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Tausiful Islam

Ten days have elapsed of the largest Book Fair in the country, the authorities are yet to take decision whether they will extend the span of time of the fair or not.
This time, Bangla Academy has organised the fair for only two weeks at their premises and Suhrawardy Udyan.
The fair is set to end on February 28 which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on February 15.
Contacted, Bangla Academy Director Jalal Ahmed said they have already sent a proposal to the concerned ministry to extend the fair time and the ministry will send it to the Prime Minister's Office.
The decision will come out later, he added.
Meanwhile, the indecision about the matter put the publishers in worry and many of them said they will encounter a huge loss if the fair time is not extended.
Earlier, they appealed to the Bangla Academy to extend the fair till March 17.
On the tenth day of the fair, a total of 106 new books arrived. The fair remains open from 2:00pm to 9:00pm on the weekdays. On holidays and weekends, it starts from 11:00am and continues till 9:00pm.






