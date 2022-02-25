Nadal rolls in Acapulco for best career start

ACAPULCO, FEB 24: Rafael Nadal achieved his best start to an ATP Tour season on Tuesday, improving to 12-0 this year by defeating Stefan Kozlov to reach the Mexican Open quarter-finals.

The 35-year-old Spanish left-hander eliminated the US lucky loser 6-0, 6-3, advancing to a Thursday matchup against 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul, whom he has never played before.

"Always it's important to win as quick as possible, but the most important thing is to win," Nadal said. "Tonight has been straight sets. That's great news and I'll try to be ready for tomorrow again against a tough opponent." -AFP