Liverpool put six past Leeds to cut Man City's lead

LIVERPOOL, FEB 24: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both struck twice as Liverpool cut the gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League to three points with a 6-0 thrashing of Leeds at Anfield.

Salah took his tally for the season to 27 in 31 appearances and set up a rare goal for Joel Matip as the Reds registered a ninth consecutive win in all competitions.

Mane rubbed salt in Leeds wounds with two goals in the final 10 minutes before Virgil van Dijk's header rounded off the scoring.

Attention now turns to Sunday's League Cup final against Chelsea for Jurgen Klopp's men and they remain very much in the hunt for a second Premier League title in three years with a clash against City still to come in April.

"I think for people outside it is better to have three or six-point gap than to have a 20 or 30-point gap so it is more exciting," said Klopp.

"But we have to win a lot of the games against all the difficult opponents and that will be a tricky task. We will give it a try."

At the other end of the table, Leeds are looking over their shoulders as Burnley's 1-0 win over Tottenham cut their cushion over the relegation zone down to three points. -AFP







