Friday, 25 February, 2022
BFSF Academy Cup in Rangpur

Nilphamari, Kurigram lock horns in final today

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Medhabi Kolyan Sangstha, Kurigram and the host Nilphamari Football Academy, Nilphamari are engaging in the final melee of the Rangpur Divisional Under-14 Academy Cup arranged by the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum today (Friday) at 4:00 pm at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari.
The first semi-final on Thursday between Medhabi  Kolyan Sangstha, Kurigram and Manu Smriti Football Academy from Dinajpur saw a 1-1 tie in the stipulated time. In the shootout, the Kurigram team won 5-4.
In the second semi-final, Nilphamari outplayed United Football Academy from Rangpur by 4-1 goals at the same venue.
The live final match can be enjoyed on YouTube.
Earlier on 20 February, with the participation of eight academy teams, the first-ever divisional edition of the Academy Cup began in Rangpur division.
BFSF, the largest platform of local football fans arranged the under-14 football event with financial backing from Green Voice and logistic support from the District Sports Association DSA and District Football Association DFA at Nilphamari.







