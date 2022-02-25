Nilphamari, Kurigram lock horns in final today

Medhabi Kolyan Sangstha, Kurigram and the host Nilphamari Football Academy, Nilphamari are engaging in the final melee of the Rangpur Divisional Under-14 Academy Cup arranged by the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum today (Friday) at 4:00 pm at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari.

The first semi-final on Thursday between Medhabi Kolyan Sangstha, Kurigram and Manu Smriti Football Academy from Dinajpur saw a 1-1 tie in the stipulated time. In the shootout, the Kurigram team won 5-4.

In the second semi-final, Nilphamari outplayed United Football Academy from Rangpur by 4-1 goals at the same venue.

The live final match can be enjoyed on YouTube.

Earlier on 20 February, with the participation of eight academy teams, the first-ever divisional edition of the Academy Cup began in Rangpur division.

BFSF, the largest platform of local football fans arranged the under-14 football event with financial backing from Green Voice and logistic support from the District Sports Association DSA and District Football Association DFA at Nilphamari.











