There's nothing that human being can't do: Miraz

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 23, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 23, 2022. photo: AFP

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, one of the heroes of Bangladesh's stunning four-wicket victory against Afghanistan, said that his self-belief on his ability led him to play the finest knock of his life.
According to Miraz who along with Afif Hossain snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat "there's nothing that people can't do" and he followed that mantra during his record 174-run partnership with Afif.
"We just have to have faith which is very important. If we can believe, we will win," he said after being adjudged man of the match. Along with his 81 not out, Miraz also bowled 10 economical overs, which was key in keeping Afghanistan in pressure during their batting.
"The belief was there and the spectators present here got behind us. Many thanks to those who supported us from behind."
After losing six wickets for 45 runs in the 12th over, the story of resistance of Afif-Miraj started. With the strategy of caution and aggression, they finally created a record in seventh wicket partnership. It could have been easily the world's best record, eclipsing Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid's 177 had against Afghanistan made some more runs.
Miraz said they were confident during their stay in the crease that they could win the game .
"Honestly, we were very confident," he said. "I talked to Afif at the crease. I told him we could both win this match."
Miraz said that he was confident after seeing Afif playing his shots with utmost confidence.
"Afif has played a great innings, I am confident after seeing his batting. I was a little nervous at first.  But his fluent batting took the pressure off me. It was fun in the crease," he remarked.     -BSS


