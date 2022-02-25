Ctg Abahani spilt point with Saif in BPL

Nigerian striker Peter Ebimobowei slammed a brilliant hat-trick as Chittagong Abahani Limited, came from behind, forced Saif Sporting Club to play an exciting 3-3 goals draw in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held on Thursday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

With the day's outcome, Chittagong Abahani Limited improved their tally with nine points from five matches while Saif SC remained at their previous credit of seven points playing the same number of matches.

In the day's match, Nigerian striker Peter Ebimobowei scored hat-trick with three goals for Chittagong Abahani while Nigerian forward Emeka Ogbugh struck twice and midfielder Shajjad Hossain supported him with a lone goal for Saif.

The match was locked 1-1 draw at the breather.

Shajjad Hossain gave Saif a deserving lead early in the very 5th minute while Peter Ebimobowei restored the parity for Chittagong Abahani Limited from a penalty in the 45+2nd minute of the match.

After the breather, Emeka Ogbugh again put Saif SC ahead scoring the second goal converting a spot kick in the 59th minute while Peter Ebimobowei again neutralized the margin scoring the second goal for Chittagong Abahani in the 67th minute of the match.

Emeka Ogbugh again gave Saif SC a lead in the match scoring his second and third goal for the team in the 80th minute from a penalty while Peter Ebimobowei leveled the margin completing his hat-trick goal in the 90+3rnd minute of the match. -BSS









