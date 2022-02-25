Video
Domingo upbeat to stay as Bangladesh coach despite Siddons arrival

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

Bangladesh�s cricket head coach Russell Domingo (R) and batting coach Jamie Siddons attend the team's practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 22, 2022.

Despite the arrival of Jamie Siddons, Russell Domingo is confident to stay as Bangladesh's head coach even though it was believed that Siddons could replace him at any moment.
Siddons was recently appointed as Bangladesh's batting coach, which went vacant following the resignation of Ashwell Prince. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) brought up Siddons here without any specific job firstly but he was supposed to look after the batting of the aged level and national team.
When Prince resigned suddenly, rumours were rife that Domingo also could step down. But he arrived in Bangladesh ahead of the series against Afghanistan and duly started his coaching with the side.
Domingo's future was in limbo after Bangladesh's disastrous T20 World Cup campaign. He however was not sacked as rumours suggested and Bangladesh then won a Test in New Zealand, which appeared to keep his future in safe. But still there is talking, which angered Domingo to great extent.
"You must ask the BCB [whether I will remain as coach]. If I weren't a confident coach, I wouldn't be coaching an international team," Domingo said.
"Whatever the media or public say, for me, I don't wanna sound rude, but it is not that important. You can write what you want about me and the players, it is important that I keep that noise away from the players. If I get affected by it, I can't expect my players to not be affected by it."
"I can't understand anything you write most of the time, so it is not that important for me."
He however welcomed BCB's decision to appoint Siddons as the batting coach of the team.
"He (Siddons) is an experienced coach who has worked all around the world. He knows the system. He probably knows these players better than I do. He has been here before. It is good to have him on board. He will bring a lot of experience to our coaching staff," he added.     -BSS


