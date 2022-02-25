Video
BCCI suggested Sunil Gavaskar's name to ring bell at Lucknow

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Bipin Dani

Former India captain and a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team Sunil Gavaskar has been given the honour to ring the newly installed bell at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
"The name of Sunil Gavaskar was suggested by the Indian cricket board when we asked for it", Riasat Ali, the director of the UPCA (Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association), speaking exclusuively over the telephone said.
"Gavaskar being the senior most player to be present at the ground is the right person we have choosen for the job".
In the history of the Association, this being the first time that the night match (T-20I between India and Sri Lanka) would be inagurated by ringing of the bell 5-minutes before the game.
There have been such bells at Lord's (London) and Eden Gardens (Kolkata) also.
The bell at Lucknow is made up of brass, we are told.


