ICC initiates unique but effectual rule for Women's WC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced new fielding rules for the forthcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. Teams will be able to field a side with only nine players if their squad is affected by COVID-19, the ICC announced on Thursday.

The ICC has made arrangements to support teams and ensure the tournament can continue as normally as possible. Other announcements include an unlimited number of super overs to decide tied matches and strict protocols for teams.

"From a COVID perspective, we need to be a little bit flexible, as far as the way in which we manage the game to take into account these unique circumstances," ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley told at a media interaction in Christchurch.

"So firstly, we have allowed squads to increase in size. Whilst the official playing 15 is still set at 15 as would always have been the case, we've allowed squads to bring additional travelling reserves so that they can replace on a temporary basis, if needs be because of COVID, players in and out of the squad during the event," he added.

"There's opportunity for players to contract COVID-19 but then to be able to come back. It's important that we do everything we can to try and maximise opportunities for the best players in the world to show their skills at a World Cup".

"If it becomes necessary, we would allow a team to field nine players as an exception for this environment and if they had female substitutes from within their management team, we would enable two substitutes to play, non-batting, non-bowling, but to enable a game to take place."

The tournament begins on March 4 in Tauranga and will culminate with the final in Christchurch on April 3 with each team playing the other seven once to decide the top four who will advance to the semi-finals.

"We'll be as flexible as possible if the need arises to ultimately fulfil our objective which is to get the games on, get a credible World Cup played and a world champion at the end of it all," confirmed the ICC official.

"I guess I couldn't talk about playing conditions in New Zealand without mentioning a super over and we would have were it necessary unlimited super overs if we get to that point in the game. So we wouldn't get to the boundaries countback," Tetley ended.







