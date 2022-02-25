Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 February, 2022, 7:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC initiates unique but effectual rule for Women's WC

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Sports Reporter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced new fielding rules for the forthcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. Teams will be able to field a side with only nine players if their squad is affected by COVID-19, the ICC announced on Thursday.
The ICC has made arrangements to support teams and ensure the tournament can continue as normally as possible. Other announcements include an unlimited number of super overs to decide tied matches and strict protocols for teams.
"From a COVID perspective, we need to be a little bit flexible, as far as the way in which we manage the game to take into account these unique circumstances," ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley told at a media interaction in Christchurch.
"So firstly, we have allowed squads to increase in size. Whilst the official playing 15 is still set at 15 as would always have been the case, we've allowed squads to bring additional travelling reserves so that they can replace on a temporary basis, if needs be because of COVID, players in and out of the squad during the event," he added.
"There's opportunity for players to contract COVID-19 but then to be able to come back. It's important that we do everything we can to try and maximise opportunities for the best players in the world to show their skills at a World Cup".
"If it becomes necessary, we would allow a team to field nine players as an exception for this environment and if they had female substitutes from within their management team, we would enable two substitutes to play, non-batting, non-bowling, but to enable a game to take place."
The tournament begins on March 4 in Tauranga and will culminate with the final in Christchurch on April 3 with each team playing the other seven once to decide the top four who will advance to the semi-finals.
"We'll be as flexible as possible if the need arises to ultimately fulfil our objective which is to get the games on, get a credible World Cup played and a world champion at the end of it all," confirmed the ICC official.
"I guess I couldn't talk about playing conditions in New Zealand without mentioning a super over and we would have were it necessary unlimited super overs if we get to that point in the game. So we wouldn't get to the boundaries countback," Tetley ended.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal rolls in Acapulco for best career start
Liverpool put six past Leeds to cut Man City's lead
Man Utd escape with a draw after Elanga pegs back Atletico
Nilphamari, Kurigram lock horns in final today
There's nothing that human being can't do: Miraz
Ctg Abahani spilt point with Saif in BPL
Domingo upbeat to stay as Bangladesh coach despite Siddons arrival
BCCI suggested Sunil Gavaskar's name to ring bell at Lucknow


Latest News
IPL to kick off on Saturday
Curfew in Ukraine capital
N'ganj gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 3
Student’s throat-slit body recovered in Madaripur
Tipu for signing FTA with Malaysia
Search Committee submits 10 names to President, gazette soon
Bangladesh sets target to vaccinate one crore people on Feb 26
Japan, IOM to provide $4.4m for raising Rohingya's living condition
Domingo eyes to grab the series in 2nd ODI
Russia destroys 74 Ukrainian military facilities
Most Read News
IPL to kick off on Saturday
EU to hold Russia 'accountable' for Ukraine attack
Bangladesh asks citizens in Ukraine to move to safer places
Interfere would lead to consequences: Putin
Finland is ready to receive refugees from Ukraine, PM says
British PM says Putin 'has chosen a path of bloodshed' in Ukraine
50 killed as Russia launches Ukraine invasion
Technology for multilingual learning
Young book lovers crowd a stall at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair
78 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft