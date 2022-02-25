Video
Friday, 25 February, 2022
Domingo says hi to Mash

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo is not willing take Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's criticism into account and told journalists to say Mash his hi instead of reoffering coffee.
Mashrafe criticised Domingo led coaching panel in October last year accusing them of not supporting the team and not doing their job properly.
He termed the team management 'a rehab centre' for jobless South African and addressed them as problem in a facebook status. And claimed in a TV interview that Domingo offered Mash a cup of coffee but till then they didn't sit on a table regarding Mashrafe's retirement issue. "For starters, has Mash retired yet?" Domingo replied diplomatically against a question of the issue on Wednesday at the Zahur Ahmed Cricket Stadium in Chattogram.
"To be honest, I am not interested in players that are not part of the national squad. Like I said noise from outside, what people say or write, not that important in my life. My focus is on my team, my family and my job," he stated.
Domingo's role came under sword at several occasions and it was heard that he will be trimmed from the panel after the forthcoming T20i World Cup. The South African mastermind denied such claims and represented him as a confident coach. He said, " If I weren't a confident coach, I wouldn't be coaching an international team. Whatever the media or public say, for me, I don't want to sound rude."
"Say hi to Mash from me," Domingo said to journalists while leaving the press conference.
Mashrafe, the most successful captain in the history of Bangladesh, stepped down from ODI captaincy in March last year and since then he remained outside of the national tent as player as well.


