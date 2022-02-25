Video
Friday, 25 February, 2022
Sports

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2022

Tigers ardent to claim Super League top spot

Afghans desperate to square series

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's players attend a practice session ahead of their second one day international cricket match against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 24, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh�s players attend a practice session ahead of their second one day international cricket match against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 24, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will engage today in the 2nd of the three-match ODI series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Both the sides are desperate to win today.
The under-light affair will kick start at 11am (BST).
Hosts are 1-0 ahead in the series winning the starter after super human innings from Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Despite losing six wickets for 45, the young guns berthed hommies to the victory playing chanceless innings. Bangladesh therefore, are upbeat to secure title of the series winning today with one match to go. Today's win is important for Tigers for another reason as well. 10 points will take them to the top of the ICC Super League's points table legging England behind. England are now leading the table by virtue of 95 points and Bangladesh are breathing on their shoulder bagging 90 points.
Afghanistan on the contrary, digested their first Super League defeat on Wednesday against six straight victories and they are now desperate to keep nose on water in the series going on winning today.
Afghanistan's players attend a practice session ahead of their second one day international cricket match against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 24, 2022. photo: AFP

Afghanistan's players attend a practice session ahead of their second one day international cricket match against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 24, 2022. photo: AFP

In the day of senior's failure, Bangladesh late-order once again proved that they are unbeatable at home especially in ODIs and hosts possibly won't alter the winning combination. Liton Das therefore, is will open with skipper Tamim Iqbal. Tamim had a dreamy BPL and was the 2nd leading scorer of the event but failed to continue in the first match of the ongoing series, is expected to get him back while Liton continues his inconsistency, will also try to learn from the last match.
The most experience trio Shakib-Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad and new cap Yasir Ali Rabbi must be looking to justify their names.
Bangladesh bowlers did their job as Miraz, Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam all were equal to the tasks on Wednesday.
Afghanistan in contrast, can take a long breath for their brand new speedster Fazal Farooqi, who alone broke the Bangladesh top order in the series starter. But their batters including Rahmanullah Gulbaz, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah had failed to prolong their starts and Nazibullah Zadran (67) was the lone Afghan batter, who played a fifty plus knock. Their batters also need to deliver better today.
Weather forecast still shows a shiny day for cricket though the ball can getting low and the toss winning side must look to bat first and defend it.


