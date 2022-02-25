Video
Prince Harry launches lawsuit against UK tabloid

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Feb 24: Prince Harry, who's already a plaintiff in a lawsuit against British tabloids over phone hacking, filed a libel claim Wednesday against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.
It's the same newspaper group that Harry's wife, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, defeated last year in another lawsuit over invasion of privacy and copyright infringement, winning undisclosed damages. The Mail on Sunday quietly published a court-ordered mea culpa online late Christmas Day 2021 with the generic headline "The Duchess of Sussex" and acknowledged her legal victory.
Harry also is one of many celebrity plaintiffs in a 2019 lawsuit filed against The Mirror and The Sun accusing journalists of hacking his phone voicemail years ago, when Harry was just out of his teens. That lawsuit is still pending.
Details about this latest lawsuit were sketchy. Harry's press office in California, where he and Meghan and their two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 8 months, now live, would only confirm the lawsuit was filed but nothing about why.    -AP



