What a time I have come: Imran Khan in Moscow

MOSCOW, Feb 24: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Moscow for a two-day visit on Wednesday night, hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised an attack on Ukrain in culmination to the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine.

The timing of Imran Khan's visit has come on the radar and now a video of Pakistan PM's conversation as soon as he landed in Moscow has surfaced. "What a time I have come, so much excitement," Imran Khan said interacting with the members of the delegation that welcomed him. Imran Khan can also be heard saying, "I am so excited to come to Moscow." Russian deputy foreign minister Igor Morgulov received Imran Khan at the airport where the Russian military presented a guard of honour to him.

Imran Khan is in Moscow for a day apparently the push for the construction of a multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline which is to be built in collaboration with Russian companies. Imran Khan was also slated to have a luncheon with Putin on Thursday and after his scheduled meeting, he was scheduled to be departing for Islamabad at 11.30pm. -REUTERS









