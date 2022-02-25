

Why Putin invades Ukraine, what he wants?

MOSCOW, Feb 24: By air, land, and sea, Russia has launched a devastating attack on Ukraine, a European democracy of 44 million people. As the number of dead climbs, he is now accused of endangering peace in Europe and what happens next could jeopardise the continent's entire security structure.Moments before the invasion began, President Putin went on TV declaring that Russia could not feel "safe, develop and exist" because of what he called a constant threat from modern Ukraine. Putin has frequently accused Ukraine of being taken over by extremists, ever since its pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych, was ousted in 2014 after months of protests against his rule. Russia then retaliated by seizing the southern region of Crimea and triggering a rebellion in the east by Russian-backed separatists who have fought Ukrainian forces in a war that has claimed 14,000 lives.For now it is unclear if Russia's leader seeks to overthrow Ukraine's democratically elected government. The Kremlin has refused to say, although it believes that ideally Ukraine should be "freed, cleansed of the Nazis". By invading from Belarus and near Kharkiv in the north Putin has indicated his aims go well beyond the eastern areas hit by eight years of war.In the days before the invasion, when up to 200,000 troops were within reach of Ukraine's borders, he had focused his attention on the east. By recognising the Russian proxy statelets of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent, he had already decided they were no longer part of Ukraine. Then he revealed that he supported their claims to far more Ukrainian territory. The self-styled people's republics cover little more than a third of the whole of Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk regions but the rebels covet the rest too.In the weeks and months before the invasion, Russia spelt out a series of demands for "security guarantees" from the West, most of them involving NATO. And President Putin partly blamed his decision to attack on NATO's eastward expansion. He had earlier complained Russia has "nowhere further to retreat to - do they think we'll just sit idly by?""For us it's absolutely mandatory to ensure Ukraine never, ever becomes a member of Nato," said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Putin's other core demands are that Nato does not deploy "strike weapons near Russia's borders", and that it removes forces and military infrastructure from member states that joined the alliance from 1997.That means Central Europe, Eastern Europe and the Baltics. In reality Russia wants Nato to return to its pre-1997 borders. Last year President Putin wrote a long piece describing Russians and Ukrainians as "one nation", and he has described the collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991 as the "disintegration of historical Russia". He has claimed modern Ukraine was entirely created by communist Russia and is now a puppet state, controlled by the West. Putin has also argued that if Ukraine joined NATO, the alliance might try to recapture Crimea. -BBC