32 detained on different charges in six districts

A total of 32 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Feni, Faridpur, Rajshahi, Gaibandha, Bogura and Kurigram, recently.

FENI: Three persons were arrested while 18 kilograms of hemp worth Tk 2.88 lakh were seized from Mahipal area of the district on Wednesday morning.

A drive by a team of RAB-7 Feni Camp in front of Didar Paribahan Bus Counter made the arrest and the seizure.

The arrestees are from Fulpur area of Durgapur Police Station (PS) of Netrakona District. They are Abul Badsha, 22, son of Md Ramzan Ali, Md Ishak, 21, son of Abdul Hai, and Md Mahmudul, 22, son of Rafikul Islam.

The information was confirmed by Squadron Leader Abdullah Al Jaber Imarn, captain and deputy director of RAB-7. They were bringing the hemp at lower prices from border areas of Feni to Netrakona District, he added.

Arrestees and seized hemp was handed over to the police.

FARIDPUR: Police arrested a young man along with yaba pills from Bhanga Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person was Kawsar Sheikh, 20, a resident of Bamonkanda village in Azimnagar union under the upazila.

Bhanga PS Sub-inspector Azad said, police arrested the accused from Bamonkanda Village around 8 pm in their regular patrolling as his approaches was suspected to them.

A total of 200 yaba pills were seized from his possession, the SI added.

A case was filed against the accused under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 17 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Tuesday.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders on Tuesday morning, the official added.

GAIBANDHA: Police, in a drive, arrested a youth from his residence on Tuesday evening on charge of giving threat to Adv. Umme Kulsum Smrity, MP and demanding money from her over mobile phone.

The arrested person is Asaduzzaman Sohel, 28, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Bhangamor Village under Damodarpur Union in Sadullapur Upazila of the district.

Police sources said Sohel had been threatening the local lawmaker Advocate Umme Kulsum Smrity over mobile phone for the last few days and demanding money from her.

The youth also sent a number of SMS to the mobile phone of the lawmaker demanding money.

At one stage, the lawmaker filed a general diary with Palashbari PS on February 21.

Following this, police arrested the accused tracking his mobile phone number from his residence on Tuesday evening.

However, the detainee claimed that he did so not for any other purpose but out of persecution.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Palashbari PS Masud Rana confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 have arrested five persons along with pornography making video camera conducting raids in Sadar Upazila of the district.

They were arrested from Joleshwaritala area in the district town and Sutrapur area during separate drives.

Two of the arrested persons are female while the rest three are male.

The arrested persons are Ataur Rahman Rana, 40, of Kaligram Village in Raninagar Upazila of Naogaon; Rumpa Akter, 24, of Kotabari Village in Fatikchhari Upazila of Chattogram; Sathi Khatun, 20, of Ghurka Beltala Village under Salanga PS in Sirajganj; Shopon, 39, of Madhyapara Village in Sadar Upazila, and Hanif Pramanik, 25, Koyakunti Village in Adamdighi Upazila of Bogura.

RAB-12 sources said the arrested persons used to make pornography videos being closed to each other.

They were sent to the court on Tuesday afternoon in a case filed under the Pornography Control Act.

RAB-12 Media Officer Assistant Superintend of Police Md Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter in a press release.

According to the press release, a team of the elite force the arrested five men and women who were making pornography video renting houses at Joleshwaritala and Sutrapur areas. They used to recording videos and taking still photographs being involved in sexual intercourse with each other which were later released on different websites through internet.

They were, later, arrested acting on a tip-off. At that time, two laptops used to edit porno videos, two pen drives, two heavy lights, various equipment used for engaging in sexual acts, 15 yaba tablets, and contractual deeds with conditions for appointing people for making porno videos and taking photos were seized from their houses during the raids.

RAB-12 official Md Mostafizur Rahman said all the arrested persons confessed their crimes during primary questioning. Later, they were handed over to the custody of Bogura Sadar PS after filing separate cases under the Pornography Control Act and Narcotics Control Act against them.

Bogura Sadar PS OC Md Selim Reza confirmed the matter.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested five people on charge of gambling in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are Akbar Ali, 41, Abdul Gofur, 50, Babul Hossain, 51, Abdul Khalek, 41, and Imam Ali, 39.

Fulbari PS OC Razib Kumar Roy said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Pashchim Dhaniram Jonuddir Bazar under Borvita Union in the upazila at around 11:30pm, and arrested them while they were gambling.

Some Tk 2,150 in cash and two sets of playing cards were also seized from their possessions.

However, a case under the Gambling Act was filed against the arrested with Fulbari PS in this connection, the OC added.