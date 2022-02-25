Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 February, 2022, 7:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two murdered in Rangpur, Jashore

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Our Correspondents

Two people including a union parishad (UP) members have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Rangpur and Jashore, in two days.
RANGPUR: A young woman was murdered by her husband in Badarganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Brishti Akhter Bithi, 18, was the wife of Lion Mia of Sodapir Village under Kutubpur Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Bulbul Mia of Kanchabari Khamar Para area under Lohanipara Union.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Brishti Akhter Bithi got married with Liton Mia, 21, son of Emdadul Islam, six months back. Liton Mia often tortured his wife over various issues since the marriage.
However, Liton Mia demanded dowry to his father-in-law, and had been pressuring his wife to bring the money for the last couple of days. As Bithi could not agree to bring him money from her parents, an altercation took place in between the couple in the morning.
At one stage of the altercation, Liton Mia started beating his wife mercilessly, leaving her dead on the spot. He, later, hanged her body from the ceiling fan of a room in the house to cover up the incident as suicide.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The body bore several injury marks on its head and forehead.
Members of the deceased's in-laws' family went into hiding soon after the incident.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Badarganj Police Station (PS) Habibur Rahman confirmed the matter.    
JASHORE: A UP member was allegedly hacked to death by his rivals in Chaugachha Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
Deceased Thandu Mia, 50, was the member of Ward No. 4 under Patibila UP in the upazila.
Local sources said an altercation took place in between two groups of Thandu and his rivals over fishing in a local Baor (water body) in Patibila Bazar area at around 7:30pm. At one stage of the altercation, his rivals started hacking Thandu and his followers with sharp weapons, leaving Thandu and six others injured.
Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Chaugachha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Thandu to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Chaugachha PS OC Saiful Islam Sabuj confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
32 detained on different charges in six districts
Two murdered in Rangpur, Jashore
High prices of hilsa prevail at Dashmina haats for supply shortage
70 bags of liqueur recovered at Teknaf
13 sacks of rice recovered from UP office at Bijoynagar
FF Rafiqul Islam passes away
Call for maintaining sound health of lactating mothers
Minor boy drowns at Fulbari


Latest News
IPL to kick off on Saturday
Curfew in Ukraine capital
N'ganj gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 3
Student’s throat-slit body recovered in Madaripur
Tipu for signing FTA with Malaysia
Search Committee submits 10 names to President, gazette soon
Bangladesh sets target to vaccinate one crore people on Feb 26
Japan, IOM to provide $4.4m for raising Rohingya's living condition
Domingo eyes to grab the series in 2nd ODI
Russia destroys 74 Ukrainian military facilities
Most Read News
IPL to kick off on Saturday
EU to hold Russia 'accountable' for Ukraine attack
Bangladesh asks citizens in Ukraine to move to safer places
Interfere would lead to consequences: Putin
Finland is ready to receive refugees from Ukraine, PM says
British PM says Putin 'has chosen a path of bloodshed' in Ukraine
50 killed as Russia launches Ukraine invasion
Technology for multilingual learning
Young book lovers crowd a stall at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair
78 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft