Two murdered in Rangpur, Jashore

Two people including a union parishad (UP) members have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Rangpur and Jashore, in two days.

RANGPUR: A young woman was murdered by her husband in Badarganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Brishti Akhter Bithi, 18, was the wife of Lion Mia of Sodapir Village under Kutubpur Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Bulbul Mia of Kanchabari Khamar Para area under Lohanipara Union.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Brishti Akhter Bithi got married with Liton Mia, 21, son of Emdadul Islam, six months back. Liton Mia often tortured his wife over various issues since the marriage.

However, Liton Mia demanded dowry to his father-in-law, and had been pressuring his wife to bring the money for the last couple of days. As Bithi could not agree to bring him money from her parents, an altercation took place in between the couple in the morning.

At one stage of the altercation, Liton Mia started beating his wife mercilessly, leaving her dead on the spot. He, later, hanged her body from the ceiling fan of a room in the house to cover up the incident as suicide.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The body bore several injury marks on its head and forehead.

Members of the deceased's in-laws' family went into hiding soon after the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Badarganj Police Station (PS) Habibur Rahman confirmed the matter.

JASHORE: A UP member was allegedly hacked to death by his rivals in Chaugachha Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Deceased Thandu Mia, 50, was the member of Ward No. 4 under Patibila UP in the upazila.

Local sources said an altercation took place in between two groups of Thandu and his rivals over fishing in a local Baor (water body) in Patibila Bazar area at around 7:30pm. At one stage of the altercation, his rivals started hacking Thandu and his followers with sharp weapons, leaving Thandu and six others injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Chaugachha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Thandu to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Chaugachha PS OC Saiful Islam Sabuj confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.







