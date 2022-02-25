High prices of hilsa prevail at Dashmina haats for supply shortage



A kitchen market at Dashmina. photo: observer

According to field sources, because of low pressure of water current in Tentulia and Buragouranga rivers, fishermen are not getting expected hilsa fish; and the supply crisis is prevailing in local markets.

A visit made recently found sellers sitting with few hilsa fish in bazaars like Ronngopaldi, Charghuni, Awliapur, Banshbaria, Gachhani, and Amtala Bazar; most of the hilsa were small- and medium-sized; in some bazaars, hilsas were not seen at all.

In the upazila town Fish Bazaar, seller Md Wazed said, this time in last years, a good volume of hilsa would arrive in bazaars; everyday on an average, ten maunds of hilsa fish would be sold in Dashmina bazaars only three weeks back; but now two to two and a half maunds of hilsas are selling a day; and the sale is not going up due to high price.

Another seller in the same bazaar Md Tuhin said, the hilsa arrival has been taking place very thinly for the last 20 days; now one-kg weighted hilsa is selling at Tk 1,200 per kg against Tk 1,000 20 days back; six to nine gram weighted hilsa is selling at Tk 1,000 per kg against Tk 800 (earlier); 500g -weighted hilsa is selling at Tk 700 against previous Tk 500; and below 500 gram weighted hilsa is selling at Tk 500 against Tk 300.

Consumer Md Mosharraf said, "I cannot purchase hilsa because of high price."

Fisher Md Boshar of Sayed Zafar Village at Dashmina Sadar Union said, hilsa is not caught adequately for shortage of water in the river; fuel cost of fishing trawler has also gone up; so limited hilsas are selling at a little bit of high rate.

Dashmina Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Mabub Alam Talukdar said, expected hilsas are not getting caught due to navigability crisis in Tentulia and Buragouranga rivers, caused by emerged chars here and there.







